Pistons vs. Nuggets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons are still winless on the road. Will that streak end tonight against the Denver Nuggets? As with every other game on this brutal West coast road trip the answer is probably not, but maybe. Every team is clearly superior to the Pistons, but several have also been missing enough key players that you can talk yourself into the Pistons sneaking away with a W. All the games have been reasonably close. They dropped a low-scoring affair against the Clippers by five. They were within four in the fourth quarter before eventually falling 128-121, and they trailed by just one with 2 minutes remaining against the Kings.

Again, tonight is a maybe. The Nuggets are expected to be without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The injury report also lists Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland as questionable. That is a lot of firepower missing from Denver’s lineup. Of course, the Pistons also know about an unforgiving injury report. Saddiq Bey flew back to Detroit to nurse a bum ankle, Cade Cunningham is still out with a lingering shin issue, and Isaiah Stewart is still missing with a sprained toe.

Needless to say, when you’re already one of the worst team’s in the NBA, it is probably bad when you have three starters, including your top offensive player, your top defensive player, and the iron man of your lineup, all out with injuries. It creates more runway for Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Jalen Duren to show what they can do. And for now, I guess that has to be good enough.

Game Vitals

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (3-15)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III

Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan