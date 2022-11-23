Pistons at Jazz GameThread: Game Time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals:

When: November 23, 2022, 9:00 p.m. EST

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Odds: Detroit +11.5

Projected Starters:

Detroit Pistons (4-15):

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley

Utah Jazz (12-7):

Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk

Pregame Reading:

Start with David Fernandez’s recap of yesterday’s game on Detroit Bad Boys.

Then read Omari Sankofa II over at the Detroit Free Press regarding Kevin Knox making a impact for this team over the last couple of games.

Jake Fischer (now at Yahoo Sports) had a minor (MINOR) bit of trade scuttlebutt about the Pistons in his league lookaround.

Sam Vecenie at The Athletic released his first rookie rankings of the season; both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made appearances on his top-15 list.

Looks like Isaiah Stewart is able to practice, which is bodes well for his pending return to the court:

Earlier today, the Detroit Pistons assigned center Isaiah Stewart to the Motor City Cruise. — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 23, 2022

Enjoy the game tonight, and your Turkey Day tomorrow, wherever you happen to be.