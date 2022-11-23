Pistons at Jazz GameThread: Game Time, TV, odds, and more

Game Vitals:
When: November 23, 2022, 9:00 p.m. EST
Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass
Odds: Detroit +11.5
Projected Starters:
Detroit Pistons (4-15):
Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley
Utah Jazz (12-7):
Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk
Pregame Reading:
Start with David Fernandez’s recap of yesterday’s game on Detroit Bad Boys.
Then read Omari Sankofa II over at the Detroit Free Press regarding Kevin Knox making a impact for this team over the last couple of games.
Jake Fischer (now at Yahoo Sports) had a minor (MINOR) bit of trade scuttlebutt about the Pistons in his league lookaround.
Sam Vecenie at The Athletic released his first rookie rankings of the season; both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made appearances on his top-15 list.
Looks like Isaiah Stewart is able to practice, which is bodes well for his pending return to the court:
Earlier today, the Detroit Pistons assigned center Isaiah Stewart to the Motor City Cruise.— Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 23, 2022
Enjoy the game tonight, and your Turkey Day tomorrow, wherever you happen to be.
