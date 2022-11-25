Pistons vs. Suns GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds and More

The Detroit Pistons will play their sixth and final game of an exhausting west coast swing tonight against the conference-leading Phoenix Suns.

Each side will be without key players from their rotations a season ago. The Suns have been without starting duo Chris Paul (heel) and Cameron Johnson (knee) since Nov. 8 due to injury. While the Pistons will suit up without the services of Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and potentially Killian Hayes. Hayes has been listed as questionable for tonight’s clash after exiting with a left calf injury in Wednesday night’s win over the Jazz.

Even with the horrible injury luck, the Pistons have managed to remain competitive in all five games of their west coast trip, collecting a pair of much needed victories in their most recent outings.

Though the 11-6 Suns reside at the top of the Western Conference, they aren’t the fortified juggernaught of prior years. If Detroit can bring the similar intensity as previous nights, there’s a chance they could return home with an unlikely .500 split of the aforementioned torrid road trip.

Game Vitals

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (5-15)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III

Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton