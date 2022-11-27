Pistons vs. Cavaliers GameThread: GameTime, TV, Odds, and More

Injuries are really preventing us from having a solid understanding of what this Detroit Pistons team is. I’m not even sure the Pistons know themselves, to be honest. We know that Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are still out, having missed nine and six games, respectively. Now, the team will also be without Jaden Ivey (out with knee soreness) and Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle injury). The good news is that after a four-game absence, Saddiq Bey will return to the starting lineup. Cory Joseph will also be back for Detroit. The visiting Cleveland Cavaliers will also be somewhat short-handed. Jarrett Allen and Caris LaVert are listed as questionable, and Kevin Love is listed as out.

Game Vitals

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (5-16)

Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Robin Lopez

Pregame Reading

We’ve got some solid reading available at Detroit Bad Boys lately that I encourage everyone to take a look at. First, you have a terrific look at Detroit’s offensive playbook from Bryce, who outlines 13 signature offensive actions that make up the Pistons’ playbook.

You also have a closer look at the 10-game resurgence of Killian Hayes from Jack, and why it might not be just a good stretch, but a true turning point in the struggling point guard’s career.

And if Kevin Knox has another solid outing on both ends of the floor for the Pistons, I assure you there will be some Knox #content incoming.