DBB Podcast: A Cade Cunningham Conundrum

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 5-16 Detroit Pistons. Ben took a deep look at the numbers to discuss how the team is playing without Cade Cunningham (spoiler: Better Than We Thought), I took a deep look into my feelings to talk about Killian Hayes looking like a regular young NBA player, and we talk about how Kevin Knox and Isaiah Livers have swapped bodies.

