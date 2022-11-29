The Pistons Pulse: A week of competitive basketball from the short-handed Detroit Pistons

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you all the Detroit Pistons news, analysis and storylines from this past week in the Motor City! Before talking about the Pistons, we did have to discuss Thanksgiving dinner and what each of us enjoy the most. In a surprising turn of events we actually agreed on a few of our food preferences.

We quickly got into the on the court conversation as it was an encouraging week for the Pistons as they finished up their west coast road trip and got a home game back at Little Caesars Arena. We break down all of the stats around the six game road swing and what helped Detroit be so competitive and even steal a couple wins on the road.

After discussing the team as a whole we dove into a few of the individual players. Killian Hayes has been a big topic recently and that has continued with his hot play over the past 12 games of his third season. We also dive into the play of Kevin Knox and Marvin Bagley III over the past handful of games.

To finish off the episode we bring Wes Davenport on to play “wheel of stats”. Wes put together a list of 8-10 stats and would spin the wheel to randomly select one for Omari and I to react to, analyze and predict whether it will continue throughout the entirety of the season.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports