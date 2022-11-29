Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons have been without as many as four opening-night starters for much of the past several weeks. The roster attrition was unfortunate because the back end of the rotation was actually getting reinforcements in Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley. But the Pistons might finally be almost completely whole, minus an extremely prominent Cade Cunningham-sized hole in their lineup. Reports indicate Isaiah Stewart is expected to play tonight after missing the team’s previous seven games. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey are also listed as questionable for tonight, but there isn’t the same optimism they will suit up.
The inclusion of Stewart back in the lineup gives Detroit the opportunity to start exploring the two-big lineups again, as Stewart can (hypothetically) stretch the floor alongside Marvin Bagley III or Jalen Duren. Stewart is also by far the team’s best big-man defender. The New York Knicks have some solid big men in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Game Vitals
When: Tuesday, November 29, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +4.5
Projected Lineups
Detroit Pistons (5-17):
Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III
New York Knicks (9-11):
Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson
Pregame Reading
- New shoes connect Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, WNBA star Breanna Stewart — The Detroit News
- Report: Former Pistons guard Kemba Walker to sign with Mavericks — The Detroit News
- What’s going on with Pistons’ Cade Cunningham? What we know — Detroit Free Press
