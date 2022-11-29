Pistons vs. Knicks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons have been without as many as four opening-night starters for much of the past several weeks. The roster attrition was unfortunate because the back end of the rotation was actually getting reinforcements in Alec Burks and Marvin Bagley. But the Pistons might finally be almost completely whole, minus an extremely prominent Cade Cunningham-sized hole in their lineup. Reports indicate Isaiah Stewart is expected to play tonight after missing the team’s previous seven games. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey are also listed as questionable for tonight, but there isn’t the same optimism they will suit up.

The inclusion of Stewart back in the lineup gives Detroit the opportunity to start exploring the two-big lineups again, as Stewart can (hypothetically) stretch the floor alongside Marvin Bagley III or Jalen Duren. Stewart is also by far the team’s best big-man defender. The New York Knicks have some solid big men in Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Game Vitals

When: Tuesday, November 29, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +4.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (5-17):

Killian Hayes, Rodney McGruder, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Marvin Bagley III

New York Knicks (9-11):

Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Pregame Reading