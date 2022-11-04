Detroit Pistons giving away 33 pairs of teal Nikes over 24 hours in partnership with DoorDash

The Detroit Pistons have brought the teal back in a big way this season with the return of their class 90s-era uniforms and custom court for select games, and now the team is giving away 33 pairs of custom teal sneakers in a partnership with DoorDash.

Fans are eligible to win a pair of the sneakers designed by Kikstradomis beginning at 3:13 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 (today) by ordering from DoorDash and using the promo code TEALMEAL. The “Return of the Teal” sweepstakes runs until 3:13 p.m. ET on Nov. 5. Winners will get the custom-painted Nike Air Force sneakers as well as tickets to the Dec. 18 game against the Grizzlies, which will see the Pistons in their teal jerseys.

Look, I don’t care what you feel about the teal jerseys, the flaming horse head logo or the very 90s flaming tail pipe font. These are some nice looking shoes.

“We’re excited to team up with the Pistons to celebrate the return of the teal and delight fans as we highlight an iconic era in Pistons history,” said Vanessa Carr, DoorDash’s Senior Director of Partnership Marketing. “We look forward to seeing the winners rock their custom sneakers as we celebrate sports and culture and hope fans will join us in ordering their game favorites ahead of the game.”

The Pistons will be wearing their Classic Edition teal uniforms approximately 10 times this season, so enjoy them while you can. You can only wear Classic Edition jerseys for one season.

For people wondering why 33 winners will be chosen, that just so happens to be the jersey number of former Pistons great Grant Hill, who is the most iconic player to have spotted the teal jerseys. Makes me wonder if there are future Hill accolades in the future. We shall see ...

For official rules, how to make an entry, prize description & odds statement, visit here.