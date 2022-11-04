 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pistons vs. Cavaliers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

It’s Cade Cunningham vs. Evan Mobley. Unfortunately, Evan also has Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and friends to help him out

By Sean Corp
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons’ Eastern Conference gauntlet continues, with the team fresh off two losses to the Eastern-leading Milwaukee Bucks, they not get the joys of playing the second-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers. Also, while there was some initial optimism that Jalen Duren would bounce back quickly from a somewhat scary ankle injury, that is now in doubt. Duren was listed as probable for the game against the Cavs, but in the most recent report released at 4:30 p.m., Duren was downgraded to questionable.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (2-7)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-0)

Darius Garland, Donavan Mitchell, Caris Lavert, Evan Mobley, Jarret Allen

Pregame Reading

More From Detroit Bad Boys

Loading comments...