Pistons vs. Cavaliers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons’ Eastern Conference gauntlet continues, with the team fresh off two losses to the Eastern-leading Milwaukee Bucks, they not get the joys of playing the second-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers. Also, while there was some initial optimism that Jalen Duren would bounce back quickly from a somewhat scary ankle injury, that is now in doubt. Duren was listed as probable for the game against the Cavs, but in the most recent report released at 4:30 p.m., Duren was downgraded to questionable.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineup

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Darius Garland, Donavan Mitchell, Caris Lavert, Evan Mobley, Jarret Allen

Pregame Reading