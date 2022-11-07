Detroit Pistons 10-Game Progress Reports

Hello DBB! Long time no see. I am excited to be returning to the Detroit Pistons Progress Reports this 2022-23 Season as we have seen so much already in just 10 games. I am excited to be joined by Data Driven Pistons Fan (@D_D_Pistons_Fan on Twitter) who has put together some awesome graphics around lineup data already. Definitely give him a follow if you do not already!

Let us know what your grades for each Detroit Piston coach and player has been in the comments. Looking forward to returning to this at the 20 game mark with a different guest.