DBB Podcast: 10-Game Recap

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 2-8 Detroit Pistons. Ben and I talk about the Bojan Bogdanovic extension, where the Pistons have been better (and worse) than they were last season through ten games, and what Cade Cunningham is (and isn’t) doing for Detroit.

Ben mentioned some stats about how often Cade Cunningham is being double-teamed, you can find the link to those stats here: https://nbacourtoptix.nba.com/en/metrics/double-teams.

