Pistons vs. Thunder GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Yes, both the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder are still in the midst of a significant rebuild. Yes, both teams have losing records. But that does not mean both teams are on equal footing. To put it simply, there is a chasm of difference between Detroit’s league-worst net rating of minus-11.3 and the Thunder’s more pedestrian minus-1.6. That 9.7-point difference is equivalent to the difference between the Thunder and the Toronto Raptors, who have the fourth-best net rating in the league (plus-7.5).

The Thunder are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but they have a roster full of long, athletic wings who have helped contribute to the seventh-best defense in the NBA. The Pistons are dead last in defense, if you were wondering.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +1

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (2-8)

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, James Robinson-Earl, Mike Muscala

Pregame Reading

All 30 teams are in action today as part of an NBA initiative to clear the schedule Tuesday, where elections will be held in Michigan and every other state in the nation. For Michigan residents, did you know you can check your voter information including your registration status, polling location and hours, view a sample ballot ahead of time, and more? All on the Secretary of State website? You can!

There are three statewide ballot proposals on the docket this year, one focused on term limits, one focused on voter access, and one on reproductive rights. There are myriad places to go to learn about each proposal, and lots of people telling you how to vote. I’m not interested in putting my thumb on any scales, but in a former life I worked with Michigan State University Extension, and every election year they would create unbiased papers that would explain potential statewide ballot initiatives in detail. They are written by policy experts and educators who specialize in unbiased analysis.

This year you can find the official language you’ll see on the ballot, background info on how it appeared on the ballot, an analysis of how the law would change and how the new law would compare to other states. I always find them extremely helpful, and maybe you would too!