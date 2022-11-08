The Pistons Pulse: Pistons Win, Dwane Casey, Killian Hayes and MORE

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I bring you all the Detroit Pistons news, analysis and storylines from week three of the NBA season. We begin with the episode with an instant recap of Monday night’s game vs the Thunder. This season when the Pistons play on Monday night we will stay up late and record after the game to bring you the most recent and up to date analysis possible. Listen to our thoughts and takeaways from last night’s game vs Oklahoma City.

We continue the episode discussing the two of the biggest storylines that have been discussed by the fanbase over the past week, Head Coach Dwane Casey and third year guard Killian Hayes. Omari and I each give our thoughts on what we have see from Coach Casey through 11 games this season and what we think could be the answer for the former #7 overall pick, Hayes.

As we continue through the episode we do a full segment of positives and negatives through 11 games. Omari and I each came up with three things we felt were going well for the Pistons this season and three things we felt were not going well.

We conclude the episode with a look into some of the stats for this team after 10 games, stats will not include anything from the game on Monday night. Wes Davenport, one of the producers of the podcast, gives Omari and I each a stat and we discuss whether we think that will continue throughout the rest of the season.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

Article on The Detroit Free Press

Follow Omari Sankofa II on Twitter @omarisankofa

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Follow The Detroit Free Press Sports on Twitter @freepsports