Pistons vs. Mavericks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons will look to rebound from an embarrassing loss to the New York Knicks tonight when they face the Dallas Mavericks. The good news is that the Pistons will have Jaden Ivey back in the lineup after sitting out for three games with knee soreness.

Ivey and his teammates will certainly have their work cut out for them as they face Luka Doncic, who is coming off his third 40-point triple double of the season. The Pistons will also face former teammate Christian Wood and could also see almost teammate Kemba Walker. The Pistons bought out Walker after trading for him in a deal that netted them the draft pick that became Jalen Duren. Walker recently signed as veteran guard depth but has yet to make his season debut.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: NBA TV + Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (5-18)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III

Dallas Mavericks (10-10)

Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell