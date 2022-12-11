Pistons vs. Lakers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Los Angles Lakers will be at near full strength tonight as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable as they visit the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers have dropped three in a row, but did almost steal a game from the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday that they eventually dropped in OT. The Pistons have lost two in a row and six of eight. It will be interesting to see what Dwane Casey does as the team’s frontcourt rotation continues to evolve. Casey started rookie Jalen Duren and sent Marvin Bagley III to the bench. The move seemed to help both players. Duren had a 10-point and 12-rebound double-double and Bagley feasted on some bench players en route to 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Game Vitals

When: Sunday, December 11, 6 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (7-21):

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Los Angeles Lakers (10-15):

Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, Lebron James, Anthony Davis