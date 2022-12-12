DBB Podcast: Limitless Beef Stew

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 7-21 Detroit Pistons. We talk about Jaden Ivey’s struggles since his return to the roster, Isaiah Stewart’s jump in development enabling Jalen Duren to enter the the starting lineup, and the vets buoying the Pistons’ offense through it all.

I try to bring Ben’s spirits up, but neither of us were enamored with Jaden Ivey this week. No mention of Bennedict Mathurin, just shared disappointment and resolve that he’ll turn things around this season.

Isaiah Stewart on the other hand... he’s unlocking everything for this team. Ben drops a reminder of a hot take about Beef Stew from draft night, and we talk about the Bam Adebayo Moment, which really stood out to me.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast.