The Pistons Pulse: All Mailbag Episode!

Omari and I go full Detroit Pistons mailbag for this week’s episode of The Pistons Pulse. We always appreciate the support we get for the podcast and this week we greatly appreciate everyone who submitted a question. Unfortunately, we tried to answer every single question but out of respect to everyone’s time we were not able to do so.

We did start off the episode with some conversation around the Pistons competitive loss to the Lakers on Sunday night and our takeaways from that game. After giving our analysis on the 7-point loss we bring on our own, Wes Davenport, to guide us through the mailbag questions.

There were A LOT of trade questions of varying degrees so that is where we started off. Who is most likely to be traded by the deadline? Is Troy Weaver going to be the one initiating these calls or will they come from other teams around the association?

We then got some player specific questions, mostly around the young core. What are the offensive and defensive roles for the front court pairing of Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren? What happens with Killian Hayes if he continues to play this well? What does that mean for Jaden Ivey? And, what do the Pistons do if they land the #2 pick in the NBA Draft with the chance of drafting the G-League Ignite guard, Scoot Henderson?

While we love talking Pistons, we did get a couple non-Pistons related questions that we dove into as well. Omari and I each tried to put together our best fictional basketball character starting five without using actual NBA players AND discuss our favorite ice cream flavors.

Thank you again to EVERYONE that submitted a question for the episode, we appreciate it very much!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

