Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV Odds, and More

The Charlotte Hornets season has been a sad affair. The troubles started before the season even started with assault charges and disturbing photos released by his wife featuring injuries after an alleged attack. The Hornets then lost Cody Martin in October, Gordon Hayward is out indefinitely after a November shoulder fracture, LaMelo Ball missed the first 13 games, played three in November, and then went out with an ankle sprain, and rookie Mark Williams and feel-good reclamation project (and former Piston) Dennis Smith Jr went down in December. That has led to plenty of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier and plenty of losses.

Tonight, things change. LaMelo Ball returns tonight, and could do a bunch to help Charlotte's truly anemic offense.

The Hornets have only seven wins this season, the same as Detroit. The vibes are not good, and not much better, in Detroit, honestly, as it is now finally official that Cade Cunningham is out for the season. Let’s watch some basketball!

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +3.5

Projected Lineup

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Charlotte Hornets (7-20)

LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre, Jaden McDaniels, PJ Washington, Mason Plumlee