Pistons vs. Kings Gamethread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

After a recent 10-2 stretch, including seven consecutive victories, the Sacramento Kings have been riding high. The Beam was established, folks marveled at a high-functioning offense and center Domantas Sabonis and coach Mike Brown were getting accolades for helping turn this ship around. Since then, the Kings have come down to Earth just a bit, sporting a 5-6 record.

The sixth victory in the King’s seven-game winning streak came against the Detroit Pistons, and in that matchup Sacramento got 57 points from its starting backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter. Sabonis chipped in 15 points (on five shots), 13 rebounds and seven assists, and the Kings won 137-129. That game is also known as the last really good Jaden Ivey game. The rookie scored 24 points and hit four 3-pointers. The difference tonight for the Pistons will be in the frontcourt. In that first game, the not-quite imposing duo of Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers started whereas now Detroit will run out Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +5

Projected Lineup

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

De’Aaron Fox, Terrance Davis, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis