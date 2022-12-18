Pistons vs Nets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and more

The Brooklyn Nets have won 9 of their last 10 games, including their last 5. The Detroit Pistons have 8 wins on the season. Yeah, it’s looking tough for your Pistons tonight. But that hasn’t stopped them so far this season.

Game Vitals:

When: December 18, 2022, 6:00 p.m. EST

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Odds: Det +8.0

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons (8-23):

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Brooklyn Nets (18-12):

Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton

Pregame Reading:

Over at The Athletic, James Edwards III had a revealing conversation with Saddiq Bey about his role change, his mentality coming into Year 3, and grinding out of a slump. Even as Saddiq has been uneven this year, he’s always been an easy person to root for, and this conversation was a great look into that person.

At the Detroit Free Press, Omari Sankofa II talked to Jalen Duren about how ready he was to be a starter. Duren’s numbers in the last few games speak for themselves, honestly:

Jalen Duren is the 1st teenager with 12 or more rebounds in five consecutive games since Dwight Howard in 2005. pic.twitter.com/gTx3nsL3Cz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 17, 2022

For us here at Detroit Bad Boys, Matt Way dove into the numbers and film to show how Isaiah Stewart has expanded his offensive game. “Expanded” is too small a word for the strides Beef Stew has made; Stewart has already made more threes this year than he did in his previous two combined.

Enjoy the game tonight, y’all.