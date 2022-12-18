 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pistons vs Nets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and more

Detroit plays the resurgent Brooklyn Nets tonight

By Lazarus Jackson
Sacramento Kings v Detroit Pistons Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have won 9 of their last 10 games, including their last 5. The Detroit Pistons have 8 wins on the season. Yeah, it’s looking tough for your Pistons tonight. But that hasn’t stopped them so far this season.

Game Vitals:

When: December 18, 2022, 6:00 p.m. EST
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass
Odds: Det +8.0

Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons (8-23):
Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Brooklyn Nets (18-12):
Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton

Pregame Reading:

Over at The Athletic, James Edwards III had a revealing conversation with Saddiq Bey about his role change, his mentality coming into Year 3, and grinding out of a slump. Even as Saddiq has been uneven this year, he’s always been an easy person to root for, and this conversation was a great look into that person.

At the Detroit Free Press, Omari Sankofa II talked to Jalen Duren about how ready he was to be a starter. Duren’s numbers in the last few games speak for themselves, honestly:

For us here at Detroit Bad Boys, Matt Way dove into the numbers and film to show how Isaiah Stewart has expanded his offensive game. “Expanded” is too small a word for the strides Beef Stew has made; Stewart has already made more threes this year than he did in his previous two combined.

Enjoy the game tonight, y’all.

