DBB Podcast: Frontcourt Of The Future

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 8-23 Detroit Pistons. We talk about Detroit’s Frontcourt of the Future, the unofficial beginning of Trade Rumor SZN, and How Much Teal Is Too Much Teal?

Ben and I also talk about the ramifications of Cade going down for the season and Jaden Ivey’s hierarchy in the offense now.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on the discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Also, shoutout to @PistonsUniforms, who is tracking the Pistons’ record by uniform, whose Twitter handle I could not bring to mind immediately during the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: