The Pistons Pulse: Stewart Thriving at the “4” and Likes/Dislikes Through 30+ Games

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I dive into the Cade Cunningham injury/surgery news as we had recorded before the news broke last week. We discuss what ultimately went into Cade’s decision, why it took this long, how long this may have been bothering him and what it means for him, and the organization, moving forward.

We then get into the tough, but competitive, loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. What did we learn about this team, and the individual players, in a game that the Detroit Pistons lead by as many as 19 in the first half.

Coming back from the first commercial break, Omari and I got into the continued rise of Isaiah Stewart’s play at the power forward position for the Pistons. The 3-point shooting has been even better than we had expected it to be but find out where Beef Stew has really impressed us with his development and ability to play on the perimeter.

We also take a quick glance at the Eastern Conference standings now that we are over a third of the way through the season. The Pistons currently sit in 14th in the conference. What does that mean for the season so far? What does it look like for the team moving forward? And who have been some of the surprise teams thus far in the conference?

We finish off the episode with Omari and I each giving 3 likes and 3 dislikes about the season thus far. Find out what has caught our eye in a positive way and what we have been a little disappointed in after 32 games.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

