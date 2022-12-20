Pistons vs. Jazz GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons will host the visiting Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, former Piston Kelly Olynyk will miss today’s game. Utah will also be without Colin Sexton. Detroit will, of course, be without Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Livers.

In his first matchup against his former team, Bogdanovic scored 23 points to lead the Pistons to a 125-116 victory. The Jazz were led by 29 from Malik Beasley.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +3.5

Projected Lineup

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Utah Jazz (17-16)

Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jared Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler