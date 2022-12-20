 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pistons vs. Jazz GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Can the Pistons’ big-man defense slow down Lauri Markkanen?

By Sean Corp
New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons will host the visiting Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, former Piston Kelly Olynyk will miss today’s game. Utah will also be without Colin Sexton. Detroit will, of course, be without Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Livers.

In his first matchup against his former team, Bogdanovic scored 23 points to lead the Pistons to a 125-116 victory. The Jazz were led by 29 from Malik Beasley.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +3.5

Detroit Pistons v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (8-24)

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Utah Jazz (17-16)

Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Jared Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler

