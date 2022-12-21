Pistons vs. Sixers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons face another big big man test tonight as they face Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. This comes less than 24 hours after they decidedly failed test No. 1 — surrendering 38 points and nine threes to Utah Jazz 7-footer Lauri Markkanen in a loss.

Embiid doesn’t have the three-point range of Lauri, but he’s dangerous at every level of the floor and when engaged can be one of the best interior defenders in the NBA. The hope is that Embiid will have his hands full going against Philadelphia native Jalen Duren. The Pistons rookie is having his best stretch of the season and now seems like he will never give up his grip on the starting center position.

Since being inserted into the starting lineup six games ago, Duren is averaging 9.7 points on 64% shooting and collecting 13.8 rebounds.

He leads all rookies in rebounding and is second behind qualified rookies in field goal percentage.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Philadelphia 76ers (17-12)

James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid