Pistons vs. Hawks GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

After a couple of promising performances against the Kings and Nets in losses, the Pistons have been blown out in their last two games by the Jazz and 76ers respectively. The Pistons were not competitive in either game as their defense continues to be a huge problem.
The Pistons will be facing a Hawks team that hasn’t quite taken off to the upper parts of the standings in the Eastern Conference after acquiring Dejounte Murray in the offseason. They come into this game 16-16 with some internal issues that have gotten out to the public recently.
Game Vitals
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons +9
Projected Lineups
Atlanta Hawks (16-16)
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
Detroit Pistons (8-25)
Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren
