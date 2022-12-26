Pistons vs. Clippers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons face the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this season, and Detroit is hoping for a better result than the first matchup. The Pistons were able to hold the Clippers to under 100 points, something that has only happened one other time this season. However, an all-too-familiar third-quarter collapse with the Clippers besting the Pistons 26-17 led to a 96-91 defeat.

Kawhi Leonard, who was a plus-26 in 24 minutes in the first meeting between these two teams, will miss tonight’s action as the Clippers begin a back-to-back tonight. One player missing for Detroit in that game, Isaiah Stewart, will be available tonight, and rebounding was a particular pain point in the first game. Ivica Zubac played nearly 40 minutes and secured 18 rebounds.

The big question tonight is whether coach Dwane Casey will pull the trigger on some lineup changes he hinted at after the blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He could switch up the starting lineup — most likely a Jaden Ivey for Alec Burks swap — or he could change up the rotation out of halftime to try and cure some recent third-quarter collapses. As of this writing no lineups have been announced.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Ball Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (8-27)

Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Pregame Reading