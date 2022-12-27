The Pistons Pulse: Matt Babcock Joins the Podcast to talk Detroit Pistons Present and Future!!

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I were honored to be joined this week by the amazing Matt Babcock. Babcock is a former college player, former coach, one time agent and a man who literally grew up in a basketball family of current NBA front office members. He is now the Senior Draft Analyst for BasketballNews, creator of BabcockHoops, has his own podcast The Matt Babcock Show presented by Title League, as well as countless other NBA and NBA Draft related endeavors including a recently announced position with Cerebro Sports.

It is important to note that due to the holiday season and schedules we did record this episode on Thursday which was before the Pistons games vs the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. Instead of breaking down the games, we took this opportunity to take a larger, all encompassing view of the organization and put Matt in the role of general manager.

We do start off the episode talking about a few of the young players on the roster and getting Matt’s thoughts on them coming into the draft and what he has seen from them so far earlier in their careers. We touch on both 2022 NBA Draft lottery picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, as well as Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart.

We then move into the bigger picture view of the team and get Matt’s thoughts on what Detroit should do with the veterans on this team and what the vision should be moving forward over the next 6 to 12 months. It was extremely interesting hearing his thoughts on what Weaver should do moving forward, including staying patient.

We also take this opportunity to dive into the 2023 NBA Draft for the very first time. Matt being the NBA Draft analyst he is, we had to take this opportunity to ask him about guys at the top of the draft including Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, the Thompson twins and more!

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

