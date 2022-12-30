Pistons vs. Bulls GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons will be without Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Both players are serving suspensions in the aftermath of the scuffle during the Orlando Magic game.

The lack of the team’s primary distributor, best perimeter defender and recent bench spark will mean it’s on everyone else to step up and try to win the team’s second consecutive game and 10th of the season. The Bulls are undersized, with Nikola Vucevic the only Chicago player that is both above 6-foot-7 (he is 6-foot-10) and playing more than 15 minutes per night (third on the team with 32.7).

The Bulls rely on former Piston Andre Drummond and sometimes even 6-foot-5 Derrick Jones Jr. for its backup center minutes. That means Detroit’s tandem of Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart could be in for big nights. They could dominate the boards and if they can contain the perimeter-oriented Vucevic, they could put their stamp on this game.

That won’t mean anything, however, unless the Hayes-less Pistons can find a body to put on DeMar DeRozan and another to put on Zach LaVine. Jaden Ivey will have a shot to take on LaVine, but he is likely to have more than his hands full as the team is also likely to put the ball in his hands and ask him to generate offense and good looks for his teammates.

Can Ivey and company step up to the challenge, or are they going to fold under the pressure? Let’s find out.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (9-28)

Cory Joseph, Jaden Ivey, Bogjan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Chicago Bulls (15-19)

Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic