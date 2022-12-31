Pistons vs. Timberwolves GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

After opening its road trip with a frustrating loss in Chicago to the Bulls on Friday, the Detroit Pistons will continue to move west tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pistons’ defense was ripped to shreds in the loss, mainly by Zach LaVine, who may have scored the easiest 43 points you’ll see this season.

And their reward? A date with Anthony Edwards, who just had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

From the game preview

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (9-29)

Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20)

D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid