Pistons vs. Grizzlies GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The intrigue for the Detroit Pistons tonight as they face the Memphis Grizzlies is all in the back court. First, you have Killian Hayes coming off of a career game in Detroit’s overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks. Hayes scored 22 points, notched eight assists, and he took control of the game in overtime. He’s also by far the team’s best perimeter defender, and in Ja Morant, he will have his hands full. Speaking of Morant, it will be Detroit’s first up-close look at the superstar guard in the regular season. That means Jaden Ivey gets to go up against a player he knows well and idolizes, and the player with a similar athletic skillset who has mastered the art of using blazing speed to get what you want against a defense. I’m here for a Morant vs. Ivey battle if they are inclined to deliver one.

Game Vitals

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6

Projected Lineups

Ja Morant, John Konchar, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr, Steven Adams

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Pregame (Killian Hayes) Reading