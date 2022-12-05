DBB Podcast: Killian Hayes Killin’ Em

Hey everyone! This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s podcast, Ben Gulker and I talk about your 6-18 Detroit Pistons. We talk about Killian Hayes outdueling Luka Doncic as the entire NBA Universe looked on, Marvin Bagley finding his stride offensively, and the Pistons’ struggles at the free throw line.

We also talk about Saddiq Bey’s struggles from the field since his return from injury, and how much we appreciate Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, even if we don’t talk about them that much on the pod.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: