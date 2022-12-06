The Pistons Pulse: Laz Jackson Joins the Podcast!!!

The Pistons Pulse is brought to you by The Detroit Free Press and is co hosted by Bryce Simon of MotorCityHoops and Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Pistons beat writer for The Detroit Free Press.

Omari and I are honored to be joined this week by everyone’s favorite Detroit Pistons content creator and one half of the DetroitBadBoys Podcast, Laz Jackson! Laz is one of the best in the business covering and talking about the Pistons and it was our privilege to be joined by him this week.

We start off the episode discussing the general pulse around the team and where this restoration stands 25 games into the year and the Pistons sitting on a 6-19 overall record. What has Laz thought about the play of the rookies in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren? What are his takeaways from the contributions of the veterans, Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic? What is going on with the play of Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Stewart and more? What will Cade Cunningham’s ultimate role be on a playoff contending Pistons team?

We then spend the entire second segment discussing the hottest name on the Pistons roster, Killian Hayes. We revisit the 2020 article that Laz wrote on the young guard out of France and what has come to fruition and whether Laz thinks the current level of play is here to stay.

We finish off the episode playing a game of looking into the future. We discuss three different scenarios that could play out this season, how they happen, if it is likely to happen and if it were to happen if it would be best for the team long term.

With that said, we hope you enjoy this episode of The Pistons Pulse!

