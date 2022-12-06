Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Miami Heat are looking extremely mortal, and the franchise faces some extremely tough questions about its future as it stares at a balance sheet with firm financial commitments to Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and one more year of Kyle Lowry. Butler, incidentally, is sitting out tonight's game to rest as the Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pistons don’t have quite those concerns, but with that lack of big-monied players comes a lot of youth, inexperience and, well, losses. But the Pistons have shown they can play up to (and down to) their competition so you never know when they will be extra feisty. After a disappointing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, lets hope they can turn it around tonight

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8.5

Projected Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Miami Heat (11-13)

Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Bam Adebayo