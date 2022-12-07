Pistons vs. Pelicans GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

I have several fears about tonight’s matchup that will see the Detroit Pistons face the New Orleans Pelicans. Mostly, those fears involve foul trouble. I can only imagine the kind of trouble the Pistons could find themselves in when Zion Williamson has forced multiple fouls on Isaiah Stewart, and how quickly he could then do the same to Marvin Bagley III. Once those big men are forced out or are afraid to rack up more fouls, all bets regarding Zion will be off. And the domino effect could be embarrassing for he Pistons. Another, slightly more positive prediction — big bounce back game for Killian Hayes.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10

Projected Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas