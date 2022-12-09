Pistons vs. Grizzlies GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

It is somewhat of a homecoming for Jalen Duren. The Pennsylvania-born Duren spent what could have been his senior year of high school running the floor and crashing the boards as a freshman for the Memphis Tigers. During his time in Memphis, he led the Tigers to their first NCAA appearance since 2014 and was named AAC Freshman of the year. Now, he is the youngest player in the NBA and showing out for the Detroit Pistons. Tonight, his Pistons visit the FedEx Forum, and he’s ready to show the home crowd what he’s learned as he takes on the Memphis Grizzlies.

The young Pistons big man is averaging 6.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21.7 minutes of action while shooting 61.3% from the floor. Tonight, he’ll have his hands full with Steven Adams (questionable), Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke. Hopefully it’s a pleasant return to his college stomping grounds.

Game Vitals

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10

Projected Lineups

Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, John Konchar, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams