Motor City Hoops Podcast: Mark Schindler, NBA Writer for basketballnews.com, 137pm, & FearTheSword

On episode 87 of the Motor City Hoops Podcast I am joined by Mark Schindler, NBA Writer for basketballnews.com, 137pm, & FearTheSword AND podcaster for TagtheRoll & IndyCornrows. We start off the episode giving our quick analysis on the Sunday night Pistons game vs the Cavs before diving into Mark’s recent article on Cade Cunningham at basketballnews.com. Mark also does an incredible job looking into NBA draft prospects and he was kind enough to answer some mailbag questions sent in by our listeners.

We finish off this episode by playing a very fun game of “Sheed” or “Sham”. If you follow Mark on twitter, which you absolutely should be, you know he loves to give his food takes. Producer, Wes Davenport, put together some great True/False questions for us to answer about food in the cities of the Pistons upcoming opponents before diving into those teams.

