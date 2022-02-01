 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pistons vs. Pelicans GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Watch the Pistons play the Pelicans together

By Sean Corp
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Jerami Grant is back! Kelly Olynyk is back! Cade Cunningham is still amazing to watch! Now we can watch them all play (and hopefully play well) together at the same time. The Detroit Pistons will face Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Watch: Bally Sports Detroit
Odds: Pistons -2.5

Projected Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans (18-32)

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Jaxon Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Detroit Pistons (12-37)

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

