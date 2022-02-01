Pistons vs. Pelicans GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Jerami Grant is back! Kelly Olynyk is back! Cade Cunningham is still amazing to watch! Now we can watch them all play (and hopefully play well) together at the same time. The Detroit Pistons will face Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons -2.5

Projected Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans (18-32)

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Jaxon Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Detroit Pistons (12-37)

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart