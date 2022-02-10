Motor City Hoops Podcast: Pistons Trade Deadline Analysis w/Laz Jackson

On episode 90 of the Motor City Hoops podcast I am joined by Laz Jackson to bring you our instant recap and reactions to the Pistons Thursday trade deadline moves. We will break down and give our immediate reactions and analysis to what we saw from Detroit leading up to and on Thursday. We will finish up the episode by giving a quick analysis of the Pistons game vs the Grizzlies on Thursday night as well.

You can now find Motor City Hoops exclusively on the DetroitBadBoys Podcast feed along with the amazing podcast from Laz and Ben. Your support for the Motor City Hoops podcast is greatly appreciated. Please give the podcast a rating, review, follow, subscribe and I love ALL interactions so hit me up with a tweet or DM on twitter or a comment on this post about what you think or would like to hear on the podcast!!

With that said, I hope you enjoy this episode of Motor City Hoops!

Follow MCH on Twitter @MotorCityHoops

Subscribe to the MCH YouTube Channel