Pistons vs. Grizzlies GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons will be short-handed when they face one of the best teams in the NBA. It’s tough to face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in even the best of circumstances, but to have to do it without Cade Cunningham? Well, that stinks. The Pistons will also be without their newest member, Marvin Bagley, and it’s much more likely he makes his debut Monday. Obviously, the Pistons are also down their now ex-teammates Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Jackson already played his way out of the rotation so there is no great loss there, but the absence of Lyles might hurt a bit. Kelly Olynyk is still trying to play less like a shell of himself as he works his way back from a COVID-induced absence, and Bagley isn’t available. The Pistons have called up Saben Lee and Luka Garza from the G League to help with depth.

Game Vitals



When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +11.5

Projected Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies (38-18)

Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr, Steven Adams

Detroit Pistons (12-42)

Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart