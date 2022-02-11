Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Will Cade play? That’s just another way of asking, “Is this game going to be watchable?” “Is there any reason to care?” “When is the NBA Draft?” The excitement of all the possibilities of the NBA trade deadline has passed, and now we are left with only one thing — the crushing reality of the final 27 games of the season. It’s even worse when Cade Cunningham doesn’t play because there is hardly anything to root for. Maybe that changes once new big man Marvin Bagley III gets to town, but for now, we just sit and wait, and hope that Cade actually suits up.

Tonight the potentially Cade-less Detroit Pistons face the struggling Charlotte Hornets, losers of six in a row. Their new big man, Montrezl Harrell, should be available to suit up tonight.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6.5

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (12-43)

Cory Joseph, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Charlotte Hornets (28-28)

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre, Miles Bridges, Mason Plumlee

Question of the Day

If Cade Cunningham is out again, will you be watching this game?