DBB Podcast: Welcoming Marvin Bagley III

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 12-44 Detroit Pistons. Jack Kelly returns, joining Ben Gulker and I to talk about the Marvin Bagley III trade, how to make the Jerami Grant / Cade Cunningham / Saddiq Bey trio work, and Killian Hayes’ inconsistent week off the bench.

Jack is, fortunately for him, joining us from the States! Unfortunately for him, he’s headed to Boston to see the Pistons play the Boston Celtics later this week and the Pistons are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Hopefully Jack’s appearance is the push the team needs to take a win home, and get some positivity headed into the All-Star Break.

As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, subscribe, and leave comments - please leave comments on this discussion post on Detroit Bad Boys, that’s the best way for us to have the conversation we want to have around the podcast.

Thanks for listening, y’all. Enjoy the podcast: