Pistons vs. Wizards GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

What says love more than choosing to spend your Valentine’s Day with your fellow obsessive, degenerate Detroit Pistons fans watching a meaningless game against the rebuilding Washington Wizards? The answer — nothing.

There are actually a couple reasons to actually tune in tonight — first, this is the debut game of Marvin Bagley III. Sure, the disappointing top-2 pick will not cure everything wrong with the Detroit Pistons, and that list is long, but he can add an immediate boost of athleticism and rim pressure that the Pistons have sorely lacked all season. Maybe, just maybe, that will help unlock some other parts of this struggling offense.

The second reason is loosely related to Bagley — Cade Cunningham. The first overall pick missed a few games with a hip pointer and hasn’t really been able to get untracked since returning to the lineup. Perhaps the addition of Bagley’s offensive skillset will help Cade shine a little more and he can finish the season strong.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +4.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (12-44)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Washington Wizards (25-30)

Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Thomas Bryant