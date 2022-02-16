Pistons vs. Celtics GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

In one corner, you have the Detroit Pistons — losers of 12 of its previous 13 games including eight in a row. In the other corner, you have the Boston Celtics — winners of 11 of its past 12 games including nine in a row. If you feel like this matchup is lopsided, man are you 100% correct. Over the past dozen games, the Celtics lead the NBA in defensive rating at 94.7 and net rating at plus-21.9. The Pistons are, unsurprisingly dead last in net rating at minus-12.1.

The one sliver of hope the Pistons have in their efforts to not be totally embarrassed is that Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are likely to miss the game with ankle and calf injuries, respectively. The Pistons are expected to have everyone on hand except for Frank Jackson who is still sidelined with a back injury.

Game Vitals

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +12.5

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (12-45)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Boston Celtics (34-35)

Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Al Horford