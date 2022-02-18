NBA All-Star Weekend Open Thread

It's NBA All-Star Weekend and while the Detroit Pistons don't have anyone playing in Sunday's signature showcase, they will have three players in tonight's Rising Stars Challenge tournament.
Rookie Cade Cunningham and sophomores Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart are all playing in a new tourney format.
Four teams of seven players apiece made up of rookies, sophomores and G League Ignite players will play a mini-tournament. The two winners of round one face off in a final.
Cunningham will be on a roster with fellow rookies Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Alperen Segun. Also on the team is G League Ignite's Dyson Daniels, Isaac Okoro and Jae'Sean Tate.
Bey and Stewart will be an Isiah Stewart led team with Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Desmond Bane, Precious Achiuwa and Ignite player Jaden Hardy.
The rest of the rosters:
Rosters
Team Barry
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (rookie)
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (rookie)
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers (sophomore)
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (rookie)
- Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets (sophomore)
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic (rookie)
Team Isiah
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors (sophomore)
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies (sophomore)
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons (sophomore)
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (sophomore)
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings (sophomore)
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons (sophomore)
Team Payton
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (sophomore)
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (rookie)
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (rookie)
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (rookie)
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves (sophomore)
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (rookie)
- *Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (rookie)
*Injury replacement for Duarte, who will not play due to a toe injury
Team Worthy
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic (sophomore)
- MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder (rookie)
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets (rookie)
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (rookie)
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (sophomore)
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic (rookie)
