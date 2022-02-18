NBA All-Star Weekend Open Thread

It's NBA All-Star Weekend and while the Detroit Pistons don't have anyone playing in Sunday's signature showcase, they will have three players in tonight's Rising Stars Challenge tournament.

Rookie Cade Cunningham and sophomores Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart are all playing in a new tourney format.

Four teams of seven players apiece made up of rookies, sophomores and G League Ignite players will play a mini-tournament. The two winners of round one face off in a final.

Cunningham will be on a roster with fellow rookies Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Alperen Segun. Also on the team is G League Ignite's Dyson Daniels, Isaac Okoro and Jae'Sean Tate.

Bey and Stewart will be an Isiah Stewart led team with Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Desmond Bane, Precious Achiuwa and Ignite player Jaden Hardy.

The rest of the rosters:

Rosters

Team Barry

Team Isiah

Team Payton

*Injury replacement for Duarte, who will not play due to a toe injury

Team Worthy