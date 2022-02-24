Pistons vs. Cavaliers GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

Basketball is back, and considering the year the Detroit Pistons are experiencing, you can’t really ask for a better second-half litmus test than facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are the team Detroit hopes to be in about two or three years — the young upstart that came out of nowhere to really make some noise in the Eastern Conference. It also features two of the top contenders for rookie of the year. Cleveland’s Evan Mobley is comfortably ahead of the pack as Cade Cunningham fights to make a case for himself.

The Pistons rookie didn’t hurt his cause during All-Star weekend when he took home MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge. He also in the most recent meeting between these two teams when he led a comeback in a 19-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple double including 10 of those points in the fourth quarter.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +6

Projected Lineup

Detroit Pistons (13-45)

Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23)

Rajon Rondo, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, Jarret Allen