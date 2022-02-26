Pistons vs. Celtics GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

A game at noon? What a perfect way to really get your Saturday going. The Detroit Pistons will look for their second straight win over the Boston Celtics and to have the first three-game winning streak of the season.

The Pistons will look to their bench to provide the energy, defense and rebounding that have allowed them to stay close and eventually overtake two quality opponents in the Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If Hamidou Diallo and Marvin Bagley cause some chaos on the floor, it probably means good things for the Pistons. If Killian Hayes can add some offense to his usual defense and passing all the better.

Game Vitals

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

When: 12:00 pm ET

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10.5

Lineups

Boston Celtics (35-26): Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

Detroit Pistons (14-45): Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart