Pistons vs. Hornets GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons face the offensively lethal Charlotte Hornets tonight — or at least, they are lethal when they face Detroit. The Hornets have just the 13th-ranked offense in the NBA this season at 111.4 points per 100 possessions. However, in two games against the Pistons, their rating shoots up to 131.9 — the best mark of any team against Detroit.

They will also be slightly short-handed as new big man Marvin Bagley III is sitting out with an ankle injury. Coach Dwane Casey says that will likely mean that Saddiq Bey and Hamidou Diallo spend more time at the power forward position, and that, in turn, opens up some additional minutes along the perimeter. We will see how it all shakes out.

The game is also a chance to see an old friend (hi, Mason Plumlee), and also maybe a future one? I know that Detroit fans are salivating at the idea of offering Miles Bridges a monster contract this offseason and the Hornets somehow deciding not to match the offer. I find it an unlikely scenario, but I’ll admit, I’ll be watching Bridges with his potential fit with Cade Cunningham in the back of my mind.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +10

Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons (14-46)

Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Charlotte Hornets (30-31)

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, Mason Plumlee