DBB Podcast: Cade the Rising Star

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and on this week’s episode we’re talking about your 14-46 Detroit Pistons. Ben Gulker and I talk about what we want to see from the Pistons’ last 20ish games of the season, Dwane Casey’s plan for Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham winning the Clorox Rising Stars Challenge MVP at All-Star weekend, and Jumpy-Jump Guy Marvin Bagley III.

As the season nears its close, Ben and I will start to shift towards what the Pistons will be able to do this offseason, from a draft and free agency perspective. We’ll have some guests for you guys that can assist us in that department, obviously, but if you have questions you want us to tackle on the pod, speak up! Hit us up on Twitter or in the DBB comments.

