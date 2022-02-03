Pistons vs. Timberwolves GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons announced Cade Cunningham is out for tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cunningham left Tuesday’s 111-101 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans game early with a hip pointer. It’s no surprise they are holding him out, and are bound to be extra cautious with the franchise’s most prized player. Still, it doesn’t appear to be an injury that should keep him out of the lineup for an extended period of time.

The absence of Cunningham opens up more shots and offensive responsibility for Jerami Grant freshly returned after an extended absence with a thumb injury. With the NBA Trade Deadline just one week away, this would be a good time for Grant to show contenders just how valuable he can be with some offensive responsibility on his shoulders.

It should also open up some additional playing time for Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo and even added responsibilities for Killian Hayes.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +7

Projected Lineups

Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl Anthony-Towns

Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart