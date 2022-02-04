Pistons vs. Celtics GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons face the suddenly dangerous Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back and Cade Cunningham will miss his second consecutive game with a hip pointer. What could go wrong? In truth, the Pistons were able to stay in the game against Minnesota last night thanks to some strong play from Jerami Grant, especially early, Saddiq Bey and Frank Jackson, who scored a team-high 25 points. They just couldn’t do anything to slow Minnesota down. The Wolves had 23 fastbreak points thanks to 11 steals. Detroit has to clean up the miscues and stiffen up the transition defense if it wants to stay competitive against the Celtics.

Game Vitals

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch: Bally Sports Detroit

Odds: Pistons +8.5

Projected Lineups

Boston Celtics (28-25)

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams

Cory Joseph, Rodney McGruder, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart